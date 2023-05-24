Tan Kai: MPP to be involved in many programmes under Greater Kuching Coordinated Development Agency

KUCHING (May 24): The Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) will be involved in a lot of programmes especially being part of the Greater Kuching Coordinated Development Agency (GKCDA), said its chairman Tan Kai.

He said this framework of GKCDA is in line with the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 where Sarawak aspires to achieve a developed and high-income economy by 2030.

“Last time, Kuching was only partially developed and probably the streets that come to our mind will be just Main Bazaar and Kenyalang Park. Kenyalang Park was known to be under the then Kuching Rural District Council (KRDC) which has been changed to MPP now.

“That’s why if you see all these road signs such as Jalan Sim Kheng Hong, Jalan Suadi Arshad, Jalan Chong Kiun Kong and others, these leaders were KRDC chairmen before, because Kenyalang Park was under KRDC.

“Now, Kuching becomes bigger and bigger, so in the future, GKDA will also cover Padawan and Matang areas, making it part of Kuching City.

“Therefore, we must all gear up to face new challenges and I believe all of you can work together with me, all staff to join hands together to make MPP great again,” he said at MPP’s Ramah Tamah Aidilfitri and Pre-Gawai celebration at its headquarters today.

Tan also reminded MPP staff that Sarawak always upholds unity in diversity.

“We must always think that unity in diversity is very important because unity is the fundamental of our government.

“We are looking ahead to the year 2030, which is very important to us, as our Sarawak government plans to achieve the highest GDP in Malaysia by 2030.

“Through various initiatives, there will be a lot of programmes that will be done by the state government now and in the future. MPP is a government agency, we must work together with the government to achieve this goal,” said Tan.

Also attending the gathering were MPP deputy chairman Abang Ismawi Abang Ali, councillors, as well as representatives of government agencies and universities.