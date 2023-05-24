Tiong: Abg Johari instructs State Secretary to intervene in RM2.5 mln bird’s nest products seizure

SIBU (May 24): Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has instructed State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki to intervene and look into the recent seizure of bird’s nest products amounting to some RM2.5 million by the Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) Sibu enforcement unit, said Dato Sri Tiong King Sing.

The Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister said following a preliminary discussion that was held during the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) pre-council meeting on Monday night, they have fixed June 6 as the date to bring both sides together to resolve the matter.

“I will lead the representatives of the aggrieved traders to the 3pm meeting on June 6 in the State Secretary’s office to seek a win-win solution that is amicable to all parties,” he said in a statement.

Tiong, who is Dudong assemblyman, advised the representatives of the traders to prepare their complete documentation to ensure the meeting progresses smoothly.

“The most important thing is to allow the case to reach a satisfactory conclusion within an amiable meeting of all parties involved.

“This also shows that the Sarawak government is serious and sincere in safeguarding the well-being and interests of the people.”

No matter what the outcome of the meeting will be, Tiong said this case will serve as a benchmark for future communications between the government and the people.

“Therefore, we call on all enforcement units of the various departments to communicate well with the public in the future.

“We must ensure that the public clearly understands the relevant laws and regulations involved in any matter while maintaining public order and avoid unnecessary conflicts, disputes, or misunderstandings.”

Tiong also expressed his gratitude to Abang Johari for lending his ears and expeditiously making the call to resolve this matter quickly.

“It displays the Sarawak government’s willingness to attend to the problems faced by the people.”

On May 3, a total of 882.657 kilogrammes of bird’s nests, worth approximately RM2.5 million, was seized here during a joint operation involving SFC and Sibu Marine Police Zone 5.

SFC said initial investigation found that there was evidence that the bird’s nests were exported without a permit.

However, the traders claimed they were operating according to the law with appropriate licenses and had also been paying taxes.