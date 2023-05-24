Two prison staff punched inmate, says witness

KOTA KINABALU (May 24): A senior prison officer told The High Court here on Wednesday that he witnessed two prison personnel punch an inmate on his stomach and shoulder several times.

Danny Roland, 48, who was testifying before Justice Datuk Christopher Chin Soo Yin in the murder trial of an inmate, identified the two prison personnel are corporals Mohd Saiful Saidin and Muhammad Fazi Lakui.

Under examination-in-chief by the prosecution, Danny testified that he was not given the inmate’s name and not told how aggressive he was.

The witness said that the inmate, who was wearing a straitjacket, did not react when he was hit by Mohd Saiful and Muhammad Fazi.

“Mohd Saiful had punched the inmate and stopped, later Muhammad Fazi punched him.

“During the incident, the light was switched on,” explained the witness.

To a question, the witness testified that the punches by Mohd Saiful and Muhammad Fazi were not strong.

The witness, who is a prison safety unit head, said that he was speechless when he saw what the two prison staff had done to the inmate.

When asked what was his action, the witness answered that it all happened in a blink of eyes and he could not do anything.

To another question, the witness further said that he did not know when was the straitjacket was taken off from the inmate’s body.

In his witness statement, Danny stated that on October 2, 2019 he was on duty from 2pm to 9pm. At 7.40pm, he was informed by an officer in charge that an inmate became aggressive at the Gemilang isolation cell. The witness said that he would make his round in a moment.

The witness further stated that at about 7.55pm, he reached Gemilang block and told the section head sergeant Farizan that there was an aggressive inmate and sergeant Farizan said it was an inmate from Kota Belud.

The witness also stated that on October 3 and 4, 2019, he was not on duty as he attended a course and he only knew an inmate had died due to injury when informed by his colleague.

Apart from Mohd Saiful, 34, and Muhammad Fazi, 32, also on trial are Prison Inspector Mohd Dzulfikri Mohd Safri, 28, and wardens Barry Jipmon, 30, Farizan Mokri, 40, Amran Yasik, 25, Ab Mutalib @ Talib Abd Rasul, 40, Zerry Maidin, 33, Tomy Momoh, 36, and Shahryll Nazry Wan Sofian, 25.

They had allegedly murdered Shainal Mukhtar, 36, in Gemilang isolation cell number 11 at the Gemilang block of the Kota Kinabalu Central Prison at Jalan Kepayan at about 4.20pm between October 2 and 4, 2019.

The nine prison wardens and the senior prison officer, who were represented by counsel PJ Perira, Hairul V Othman and Dominic Chew, were jointly charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same Code.

The indictment provides for the death sentence upon conviction.

The trial will resume on May 25.