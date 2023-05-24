Uggah: Close to RM12 bln in revenue collected for 2022

KUCHING (May 24): Sarawak recorded total revenue of RM11.91 billion for 2022, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said.

Uggah, who is Second Minister for Finance and New Economy, said this was mainly from the collection of State Sales Tax, resulting in part from the higher market prices of oil and gas products as well as oil palm products.

“As of April 2023, the state sales tax on oil and gas has contributed a total sum of RM13.37 billion to the state coffer since its introduction on Jan 1, 2019,” he said in his ministerial winding-up during the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting here today.

For this year, he said the state has collected revenue of RM5.004 billion or 45 per cent of the projected revenue of RM11.035 billion as of April 30, contributed by various sources.

These include state sales tax of RM1.906 billion, cash compensation in lieu of oil and gas rights (RM1.621 billion), dividends (RM751 million), raw water royalty (RM171 million), interest income (RM258 million), forestry receipts (RM103 million), land premium (RM43 million), federal grants and reimbursement (RM24 million), and other sources such as mining royalties, water sales and land rents of RM127 million.

Meanwhile, in terms of expenditure, the total Ordinary Expenditure in 2022 was RM10.796 billion, of which RM4.196 billion was expended on operating expenditure while RM6.6 billion was appropriated to the Development Funds Account to meet expenditure for the implementation of various development programmes and projects.

With regards to Development Expenditure in 2022, the state has expended a sum of RM6.263 billion or 82.3 per cent of the total Development Budget for 2022.

“As of April 30 this year, the state has spent RM1.241 billion or 31 per cent of its approved Ordinary Expenditure, while a sum of RM845 million or 11 per cent has been expended for its Development Expenditure.

“In this respect, I urge all controlling officers and heads of departments to continue their commitment to ensuring the successful execution of projects under their purview, as well as ensuring projects are delivered on schedule and within budget, and the targeted projects’ outcomes are met,” he added.