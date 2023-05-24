Uggah: SDA private schools to also receive Unifor funding

KUCHING (May 24): Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) private schools will be assisted under mission schools for funding through the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor), said Deputy Sarawak Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah.

Uggah, who is minister-in-charge of Unifor, said that schools under the supervision of SDA private schools not registered with the Federation of Christian Mission Schools, would now be considered under mission schools to receive funding through Unifor.

“SDA private schools are to be considered under mission schools to receive funding through Unifor,” he said during his winding-up speech at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) today.

Speaking of the Special Development Assistance Fund (SDAF), Uggah said as of May 17, there were three approved projects utilising SDAF funds, citing the upgrading of St Herbert’s Catholic Church, Song, as one of them.

Uggah added that the state government had increased monetary allocations for Unifor to the tune of RM100 million this year as their commitment in strengthening the government’s policy of inclusivity.

“I would like to urge people of various races and religions in Sarawak to strengthen their tolerance, acceptance and mutual respect for each other.

“It is only through living in peace and harmony that we can effectively pursue our development goals,” he said.