Uggah: State govt leaders, officials use private jets for safety, security

KUCHING (May 24): The use of private jets by the state government leaders and officials for overseas travel is meant to ensure their safety and security, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

According to him, the use of private jets offers several advantages over commercial aircraft, including enhanced safety and security, as well as greater flexibility in travel arrangements.

“The safety of the state leaders as well as high-ranking government officials is of utmost importance and cannot be quantified by monetary means, and we take all necessary precautions to ensure a safe and secure journey, especially for travel overseas.

“As such, using private jets is a viable option that can provide the necessary level of security and safety,” he said in his ministerial winding up speech to clarify an issue raised by Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong last week.

During her debate on the motion of thanks for the Head of State’s speech, Yong had questioned why Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and other state leaders flew to England for London Craft Week on a private jet.

She claimed that the rental of the Airbus corporate jet used by the state leaders for the trip could have cost RM4 million to RM5 million

Uggah also clarified that the state government has entered into a contract with Hornbill Skyways for the provision of aircraft services for the state government, including the Governor of Sarawak, Premier of Sarawak, Deputy Premier of Sarawak and Cabinet Ministers.

“The type of jet used by state leaders or government officials is not decided by Sarawak government but determined by Hornbill Skyways based on the journey and technical suitability of the aircraft for long-haul travel,” he added.