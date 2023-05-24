Uggah: S’wak-Sabah Link Road phase 1 on schedule, expected completion Jan 2026

KUCHING (May 24): The physical progress of the Sarawak-Sabah Link Road (SSLR) Phase One is on schedule as of April 2023 and is expected to be completed in January 2026, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

As for Phase 2 of the SSLR, he said all the four packages are currently in the planning stage, and construction is expected to commence in the fourth quarter of this year.

“The federal government has approved the construction of the SSLR which will connect Miri, Limbang and Lawas with a total length of 398 kilometres.

“This will comprise 76 kilometres for SSLR Phase One (from Simpang Gelugus to Long Lopeng) and 322 kilometres for SSLR Phase Two which is divided into four packages.

“As of April 2023, the physical progress for SSLR Phase One is on schedule [13.63 per cent (actual) against 13.60 per cent (schedule)] and is expected to be completed in January 2026,” he said in his ministerial winding-up speech at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) today.

Commenting on SSLR Phase Two, he said it comprises Package One: Mulu to Long Seridan (61 kilometres); Package Two: Long Seridan to Nanga Mendamit (101 kilometres); Package Three: Long Lopeng to Long Komap, Ba Kelalan (63 kilometres); and Package Four: Rumah Aling to Long Merarap (97 kilometres).

Funded by the federal government, he said the SSLR Phase One is valued at about RM1.02 billion while the SSLR Phase Two is valued at about RM7.69 billion.

Meanwhile, Uggah also gave an update on the Trans Borneo Highway which is valued at about RM2.94 billion.

He said that the Trans Borneo Highway with a total road length of 96.3 kilometres will connect Sarawak to Sabah through Brunei.

“This approved project comprises three sections which involves the Kuala Baram to Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) complex at Sungai Tujuh (4.9 kilometres); Tedungan ICQS to Pandaruan ICQS in Limbang (57.3 kilometres); and Lawas town to Merapok ICQS in Lawas (34.1 kilometres),” he said.

All three sections, he added, are currently in the planning stage, and construction is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2024.