Abg Jo hints at another new source of revenue for Sarawak

KUCHING (May 25): Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has hinted at another new source of revenue that he believes will further increase Sarawak’s income.

Speaking at the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Backbenchers Night dinner held at a hotel here last night, Abang Johari said he will make an announcement on the matter soon.

“Previously, we have explored and expanded our source of income through carbon trading and the latest, algae. There is another new source of income in my mind right now that will further increase Sarawak’s source of income.

“I think Sarawak’s future is bright if we can grow oil. Just imagine, renewable energy and renewable oil, as long as algae is there and the oil will be there. Then, the industry will need our oil, not only planes, ships will also use this renewable oil.

“Just imagine the market that is available and we are able to produce resources that we have and add value to technology and further develop our country,” he explained.

Abang Johari, who is also the state Finance and New Economy Minister, said for the first quarter of 2023, Sarawak has recorded an income of more than RM5 billion and the state is projected to receive more than RM11 billion in revenue this year.

With a strong financial position, Abang Johari believed that the state’s development aspirations will be realised and these include providing free tertiary education to the Sarawakians before 2030.

“The future of Sarawak is very bright; therefore, my target is before 2030, we want to provide free tertiary education to the children of Sarawak.

“I hope with this revenue, we follow Germany as well as Scandinavian countries, they emphasise on education, meaning talent development. Once you get that talent, then we can value to our own resources,” he explained.

Abang Johari also reminded Sarawakians to continue to preserve unity.

“Take care of our unity and let GPS be the protector of Sarawak,” he said.

Also present at the event, Sarawak Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Dato Sri Dr Sim Hui Kian, State Legislative Assembly Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar, GPS chief whip Datuk Ibrahim Baki, cabinet ministers and deputy ministers, and GPS state assemblymen.