Anwar: ‘Allah’ issue should be discussed behind closed doors to avoid confusion

SHAH ALAM (May 25): The issue relating to the use of the word ‘Allah’ by the non-Muslims should not be discussed openly to the extent of causing confusion among Muslims, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

He also reiterated that the government’s decision to withdraw its appeal in the court case relating to the use of the word ‘Allah’ was made after seeking the views of the muftis and referring to the decrees of the Malay rulers.

He said the matter has been repeatedly explained, including in Parliament, before.

“Meaning that only the Muslims in Peninsular Malaysia can use the word ‘Allah’ to avoid confusion and problems with other religions. So, non-Muslims in the peninsula are not allowed (to use the word). But, for Sabah and Sarawak, there are some relaxations with restrictions (for non-Muslims to use it) so as not to cause confusion.

“The issue can be discussed and debated, but only behind closed doors. It should not be done openly and confuse the people. However, we are still being accused of betraying the people’s trust,” he said at the Muzakarah Ulama-Umara held in conjunction with the Selangor Turath Islami Festival here today. – Bernama