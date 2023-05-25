APM Miri snake handlers catch two-metre-long cobra at house in Taman Tunku

MIRI (May 25): The Miri Civil Defence Force (APM) personnel caught a two-metre-long cobra at the back of a house in Taman Tunku here earlier today.

In a statement, APM Miri said they received a call from the house owner 8.25am and four snake handlers were despatched to the house.

“When they arrived at the house, the owner related to them that he saw a moving object that looked like a cobra while he was doing land clearing at the back of his house,” it added.

APM Miri said the snake handlers then conducted a check and found the cobra in the vicinity.

“The snake handlers managed to capture the cobra in just seven minutes,” it added.

The cobra was later released into its natural habitat.