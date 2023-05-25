Awg Tengah: Manufacturing infra, business premises priority for Lundu

LUNDU (May 25): The Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment is actively developing manufacturing infrastructure and business premises here in an effort to provide a conducive environment for local entrepreneurs.

In stating this, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said this is in view that a complete and conducive manufacturing and business infrastructure is very important to ensure the survival of the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

“My ministry is developing infrastructure facilities for manufacturing and also business premises for local entrepreneurs to boost their manufacturing and business activities,” he said.

The text of his speech was read by his deputy minister Datuk Malcolm Mussen Lamoh, who represented Awang Tengah to officiate the ‘Jum Regista Bisnes’ programme at Lundu community hall today.

Adding on, Awang Tengah said among the projects are the Sematan Industrial Estate Phase I with an allocation of RM8.5 million; Anjung Usahawan Sematan with an allocation of RM9.3 million; and Anjung Usahawan Telok Melano with an allocation of RM5 million.

He said Sematan Industrial Estate will provide an industrial area equipped with basic infrastructure for the purpose of manufacturing activities, while the Anjung Usahawan premises will provide space for micro, small and medium entrepreneurs to process and market their products in a comfortable, safe and clean place.

On the ‘Jum Regista Bisnes’ programme, Awang Tengah said in 2022, the programme had been held in Bintulu, Serian, Sibu, Samarahan, Marudi, Kapit, Saratok and Sarikei, with a total of 1,129 entrepreneurs registered in these eight locations.

“Since the programme’s launching by the ministry in 2020, a total of 2,529 entrepreneurs have been given assistance and had successfully registered their businesses.

“In 2023, we have held a similar programme in Miri and a total of 181 participants attended it.

“We are grateful because the Sarawak government is very concerned about the people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Meanwhile, Awang Tengah said in addition to assistance from the federal government, the state government has also provided an allocation of more than RM6.7 billion under the Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance Package (BKSS) 1.0 up to BKSS 9.0.

“All these packages aim to help the people and the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that are affected financially and non-financially.

“SMEs play an important role in creating job opportunities, increasing income and contributing to the country’s economic growth.”