Biport Bulkers signs 20-year agreement for Bintulu Edible Oil to use its facilities

BINTULU (May 25): Biport Bulkers Sdn Bhd (BBSB) and Bintulu Edible Oil Sdn Bhd (BEOSB) reinforced their synergic relationship by entering into a long term 20-year agreement for the utilisation of BBSB’s bulking and by-pass facilities.

To commemorate the important milestone, a signing ceremony was held today.

Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad (BPHB) Group chief executive officer Ruslan Abdul Ghani witnessed the signing together with leadership teams from both parties.

Signing on behalf of BBSB was its chief operating officer Wan Mohammad Zaidi Wan Kadir while BEOSB was represented by its general manager Lu Khai Ing.

In his remarks, Ruslan acknowledged the significance of BEOSB’s contributions to the growth of BBSB to where it is today.

“I am confident that both parties will be committed to collaborate and contribute to the growth of the state’s palm oil supply chain over the course of the next 20 years and more,” he said.

Echoing BBSB’s sentiments, Lu expressed his utmost appreciation to BBSB for the support extended to BEOSB over the years and assured that BEOSB is receptive to discussions for areas of collaborations with BBSB.

Through the collaborations, both parties are confident of the endless potentials which can be unlocked, benefiting not only each other but the state and the nation as well.