Fatimah: 30 solidarity programmes to be carried out in S’wak this year

KUCHING (May 25): A total of 30 ‘Randau Solidariti Komuniti’ (RSK) programmes are planned to be executed throughout local communities in Sarawak to foster unity amongst Sarawakians this year, said Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

According to Fatimah, from 2020 to May 11 this year, a total of 58 ‘randau’ programmes have been conducted in local communities consisting of various races, ethnicities and age groups with the programme being an annual event organised in every district in Sarawak.

She hopes that the 30 RSK programmes planned for this year will continue to foster unity among communities in Sarawak so that social harmony remain strong; establish cooperation and collaboration in the community to address the challenges of social issues faced so that public safety is maintained; and strengthen the culture of caring in society so that integration and social well-being are always intertwined.

“United we are strong, divided we fall. Therefore, let us continue to foster unity and solidarity in diversity for the sake of the sustainability of community well-being, particularly in Sarawak, and Malaysia in general,” she said in her speech at the closing ceremony of Unity Week at Kuching Waterfront today.

The Sarawak Ministry of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development has been collaborating with the Department of National Unity, National Integration (JPNIN) Sarawak and related strategic partners to implement the RSK programmes from 2020.