Foreigner in Miri pleads guilty to committing mischief, fined RM1,200

MIRI (May 25): A China national was fined RM1,200 in default one month in jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today after he pleaded guilty to committing mischief by damaging the gate of a house.

Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi imposed the fine on Li Dan on a charge framed under Section 427 of the Penal Code.

The Section provides for imprisonment of between one and five years, or a fine, or both upon conviction.

The accused committed the offence at a house belonging to a 40-year-old woman at RPR Pujut 8 here, at around 12.45am on May 24, 2023.

Inspector Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted the case, while Li was unrepresented by legal counsel.