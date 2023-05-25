Kedayan Limbang Association’s new RM6 mln building to be built near indoor stadium

LIMBANG (May 25): The Kedayan Limbang Association (PKL) will soon have its own association building on a 4-acre land near Limbang Indoor Stadium in the town centre.

Bukit Kota assemblyman Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail, in announcing this said the RM6-million new Kedayan Limbang Association (PKL) building will be built near Limbang indoor stadium instead of on a 1.63-acre land near the district mosque.

“The association had previously consulted a consultant to commence project design on the approved 1.6-acre land near Masjid Jannatul Firdaus prior to its relocation, to which the Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg deliberated that the former location was unsuitable due to its terrain features and risk of landslides.

“Alhamdulillah, the association has found a new location, close to the Limbang indoor stadium,” said Dr Abdul Rahman, adding that the Limbang Land and Survey Department has been instructed to commence work for the issuance of land title to the association.

The Deputy Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development said that a multipurpose hall for weddings, courses and events will be among the main components of the new association’s building.