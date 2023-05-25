Kuching engineer claims trial to five counts of sending offensive, obscene SMS messages

KUCHING (May 25): A 45-year-old engineer claimed trial in the Sessions Courts here today to five counts of sending offensive and obscene communications through short messaging service (SMS) to personnel of a telecommunication company in 2019.

Sim Ngee Thiam, 45, pleaded not guilty to all charges read before four Sessions Court judges, Afidah Abdul Rahman, Maris Agan, Mohd Taufik [email protected] Yusoff, and Musli Ab Hamid, in separate proceedings.

Each of the judges ordered for the case to be mentioned again on July 4, this year and granted Sim RM5,000 bail (undeposited) with two local sureties.

The court also ordered Sim to report himself to the nearest police station once a month, apart from ordering him to surrender his passport to the court.

All the charges were framed under Section 233 (1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588) and can be punished under Section 233(3) of the same act, which carries a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment of not exceeding one year or both and can be fined RM1,000 for each day the offence continues after conviction.

He allegedly committed the offences in five separate events which was in June (three times), July and December 2019.

Based on the charges, Sim is alleged to have used the network facilities improperly by sending offensive communications through SMS from a phone number with the intent to annoy others.

It is understood that Sim had allegedly sent several SMS messages containing racist and sexual discourse in a Sarawakian Malay dialect, to a few people from a known telecommunication communication company in Malaysia.

The cases were handled by Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) prosecuting officer Siti Hajar Sulaiman and prosecuting officer Nur Nazhzilah Mohammad Hashim.

Sim was presented by counsel Hii Yiik Yew.