Kuching to host German’s Interkultur events 2025

MIRI (May 25): Kuching has been selected to host the International Choir Competition, Forum and Workshop 2025 organised by the German cultural organisation, Interkultur.

Interkultur is the world’s leading organiser of international choir competitions and festivals and has been making decisive contributions to the choral world for decades.

Since it was founded in 1988, Interkultur has built bridges between more than 10,000 choirs and 450,000 singers from all over the world.

Interkultur in a press release yesterday said Sarawak’s rich, multi-ethnic culture makes it the perfect destination for the competition, especially with its reputation for hosting the renowned Rainforest World Music Festival which attracts approximately 20,000 music revellers every year.

“Music is an inherent part of Sarawak’s culture since we are a culturally and linguistically diverse part of Asia.

“Traditional and ethnic music is an important part of our cultural gatherings and I hope that Interkultur and their delegates will take the opportunity to explore our music scene and collaborate with local talents on future initiatives,” said Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, Datuk Snowdan Lawan, in the press release.

Meanwhile, Interkultur events are centred around the belief that singing unites different cultures and worldviews according to their motto, ‘Singing together brings nations together’.

The International Choir Competition in Kuching is expected to attract a total of 1,000 participants – 200 of which are from the local choral communities while around 800 international participants are expected to join the event.

“Interkultur’s philosophy is that choral singing is a socially inclusive activity that is free from discrimination and prejudice.

“Sarawak is well known for its peaceful and welcoming attitude which is a priority for Interkultur events. We believe that the International Choir Competition will boost mutual respect and understanding between cultures,” expressed Interkultur’s vice president Stefan Bohlander in the press release.

More information about Interkultur is available at www.interkultur.com.