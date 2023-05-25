Marine police detain three for allegedly attempting to smuggle beer into Kota Kinabalu

KOTA KINABALU (May 25): The Marine Operation Force (MOF) detained three men for allegedly attempting to smuggle beer into Kota Kinabalu yesterday.

MOF Region 4 Sabah Commander ACP Ahmad Ariffin said the suspects, aged between 24 and 30, were arrested during a raid on an unnumbered house at Kampung Bintuka in Beaufort around 4.30pm.

Also seized during the raid were cartons of beer worth about RM900,000, he added.

Ahmad said initial investigation revealed that the cartons of beer were smuggled from Labuan for the local market.

The suspects and seized beer were taken to the Beaufort police headquarters for further investigation, he added.