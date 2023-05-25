Medical association’s anti-smoking poster competition enters Malaysia Book of Records

KUCHING (May 25): Malaysian Medical Association’s (MMA) anti-smoking poster drawing competition has entered into the Malaysia Book of Records for most entries.

The 28th National Anti-Smoking Poster Drawing Competition organised by MMA’s Action on Smoking and Health (ASH) Committee in collaboration with the Ministry of Health (MoH), Ministry of Education (MoE), National Cancer Society of Malaysia (NCSM) and Malaysian Council for Tobacco Control (MCTC) has made it to the Malaysia Book of Records for the most anti-smoking poster drawings in a competition with a total of 24,248 entries, said ASH committee chairman Dr Murallitharan Munisamy in a press statement yesterday.

The ASH Committee was presented the certificate in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

“ASH has been steadfast in organising the National Anti-Smoking Poster Drawing Competition yearly to spread the important message of awareness on the dangers of tobacco,” he said.

“With these many entries from different layers of the public all over the country, we are confident that these important messages have been taken to heart, and that the public fully support initiatives on tobacco control in Malaysia,” he added.

The 28th National Anti-Smoking Poster Drawing competition themed ‘We Need Food, Not Tobacco – Ke Arah Generasi Tanpa Merokok (Towards the era of non-smoking generation’ was opened for participation from Feb 9.

Closing date for entries was April 30.

It was sub-divided into three categories; namely Primary Schools, Secondary Schools and University/College/Public with RM750, RM1,000 and RM2,000 for each category up for grabs as their respective first prize.

“MMA’s ASH committee has for many years been actively involved in numerous anti-smoking campaigns in schools and for the public, educating on the dangers of smoking. This will indeed be a special moment to remember in my term as MMA president,” said MMA president Dr Muruga Raj Rajathurai.

“To be recognised by the Malaysia Book of Records for its success in attracting record high participation in an anti-smoking poster competition is truly an outstanding achievement. Kudos to the committee for its successful campaign.

“We hope, most importantly, that the message of the campaign will be remembered by the thousands of school children who have participated or heard of the competition.”

Dr Muruga pointed out that smoking causes numerous health issues, suffering and can result in death, therefore the wise decision is to avoid it.

“That is our message to all Malaysian youths, who are our country’s future.” he stressed.

“It is estimated that 3,500 out of 10,000 deaths are related to smoking in Malaysia each year. It is a serious concern especially among our youths. According to the Ministry of Health, about 20 per cent of teenagers smoke while 85 per cent of teenagers end up as cigarette addicts.”

The prize giving ceremony for all three categories of the competition will be held on World No Tobacco Day on May 31, 2023 at the Dewan Hang Tuah, Jalan Munshi Abdullah in Melaka.