Middle-aged pair in Sibu nabbed for growing cannabis

SIBU (May 25): A man and woman were arrested by police here yesterday for cultivating two cannabis plants at a house in Lorong Rambai.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the raid took place at 12.15am and involved personnel from the district Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division.

“An inspection of the house found two cannabis plants, as well as a container of dried leaves, believed to be cannabis, worth an estimated RM20,000.

“The raiding team also seized a Honda car worth RM80,000 from the house,” he said told a press conference here today.

Zulkipli said the 50-year-old man and 55-year-old woman both tested negative for drugs, and neither had any prior drug-related record.

They have been remanded for four days to facilitate further investigation under Section 6B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, he added.

The Section provides for life imprisonment and not less than six strokes of the cane, upon conviction.