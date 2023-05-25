Minister: Malaysia’s failure to achieve gold target in SEA Games due to cancelled sporting events by host country

KUALA LUMPUR (May 25): Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh today said that one of the reasons why Malaysia failed to achieve its gold medal target at the recent SEA Games was due to the host country cancelling several sporting events.

She said the sporting events that were withdrawn were events that Malaysia had targeted for 18 gold medals.

“The host country’s strategy this time made a decision to not put up a few events for competition whereby Malaysia had targeted 18 gold medals, and they introduced some traditional sports of their country which offered 93 gold medals.

“Apart from that, the host country also listed many imported athletes in the main sporting events and changed a few rules regarding age.

“All of these things have narrowed the national contingent’s overall chances of winning medals for Malaysia,” Yeoh told the Parliament today during Minister’s Question Time. – Malay Mail

