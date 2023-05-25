Miri fisherman jailed for threatening to burn down mum’s house

MIRI (May 25): A fisherman was sentenced to a total of 12 months in jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today for threatening to burn down his mother’s house and smashing a glass bowl belonging to her.

Nasserullah Basari, 28 of Kampung Piasau Utara pleaded guilty before Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi to a charge of committing criminal intimidation, and another for committing mischief.

The charges were framed under Section 506 of the Penal Code and Section 425 of the same Code, respectively.

Section 506 provides for imprisonment of up to seven years or with a fine or both upon conviction, while Section 425 provides for imprisonment of up to five years, or fine or both.

The court sentenced him to six months’ jail for each charge, and ordered the sentences to run concurrently.

On the first charge, Nasserullah was accused of making a criminal threat against his mother by threatening to set fire to her house.

He committed the offence on May 21 at 4pm at the family’s house at Kampung Piasau Utara.

On the second charge, he was accused of breaking a glass bowl belonging to his mother on the same day, time, and place.

Inspector Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted, while the accused was unrepresented.