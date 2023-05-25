Miri police arrest 3 drug traffickers, narcotics and items worth RM440,000 seized

MIRI (May 25): Police here have arrested three individuals, including a foreigner for suspected drug trafficking, and seized various types of narcotics and items worth more than RM440,000 in two separate raids yesterday.

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu told reporters today that the first two suspects – a local man and a foreign man aged 33 and 40 – were caught during a raid at an unnumbered house at Jalan Ulu Niah.

“In the 11.30am raid, the police detained the two male suspects and seized one transparent plastic packaging and a few tubes of straws containing crystalline substance weighing 53.4g worth RM5,340.

“The police also confiscated two gold necklaces worth RM12,448,” he said.

In the second raid, Alexson said the police detained a 34-year-old local man at a shophouse at Jalan Bulan Sabit Miri at around 4pm.

During inspection, the police discovered various types of drugs including methamphetamine (2,000g), ketamine (1,600.8g), ecstasy (400g), erimin 5 (62.4g) and MDMA (4,700g) worth RM419,724.

“In addition, the police also seized a gold necklace from the suspect estimated to be worth RM11,612.80,” he added.

Alexson said all three suspects had been further remanded for seven days until June 1 to facilitate investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drug Act 1952 for drug trafficking.