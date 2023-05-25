Nanta inspects SK Ng Temalat classroom block construction

KAPIT (May 25): Federal Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi was in his Kapit parliamentary constituency over the past weekend to oversee the progress of a school building project, as well as visit a number of longhouses.

In Song, Nanta accompanied by Katibas assemblyman Lidam Assan and Song district officer Harry Bruce dropped by SK Nanga Temalat to check on the construction progress of a new classroom block.

He also distributed minor rural project (MRP) funds to local bodies for them to carry out their activities, before heading to longhouses in Nanga Sekedai and Nanga Sebuloh to check on their infrastructure needs.

In Kapit, Nanta attended the district pre-Gawai celebration at the civic centre, and also presented MRP funds to various associations and clubs.

It was informed that the MRP funds distributed in Song and Kapit totalled RM500,000.