Ngemah rep unveils new association of Dayak community leaders

KANOWIT (May 25): Ngemah assemblyman Anyi Jana has recently announced a new Dayak community leaders’ line-up for the constituency’s newly launched Persatuan Ketua Kaum Dayak.

Anyi in his speech at Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang multipurpose hall in Bawan, said the association was established to unite all Dayak community leaders in the areas under the jurisdiction of the head chief, Penghulu Lembat Atau.

The community leaders of areas namely Bob, Pedai, Jih, Tuah, Bawan and Bejait will be assigned to look after the local administration of the village and to assist the head chief.

Meanwhile, on the ongoing state legislative assembly sitting, Anyi said he had raised matters related to infrastructure and education development in Ngemah.

Among other matters raised, he added, included the construction of Jalan Ngungun/Jagau and the construction of ferry ramp at the former site of SMK Sedaya, as well as treated water supply issue and new development plan for Nanga Ngemah bazaar.

Also present at the event were community leaders Lembat and Penghulu Liong Wen Kiong, and also Kanowit District Council councillors Juin Adan, Usin Medang and Jelema Meringgai.