PM, wife to attend national Gawai Dayak dinner at BCCK June 7

KUCHING (May 25): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail will grace this year’s national Gawai Dayak celebration dinner at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) on June 7.

There will be special entertainment and cultural performances by the various Dayak communities during the dinner.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas told reporters this after chairing the main organising committee meeting at the BCCK today.

“I am pleased to announce the upcoming 2023 Gawai Dayak celebration in conjunction with the 60th year of Sarawak independence. This year’s celebration is a special occasion that honours our heritage, culture and freedom as a state. This year will be the Iban community’s turn to organise the prestigious event,” he said.

The Gawai Dayak 2023 Celebration main organising committee, headed by him, has held several meetings in the last few months to finalise the preparations for this special event.

Besides the grand dinner, two other special activities have been lined up to mark the auspicious occasion, he said.

They are the Gawai Parade (or Niti Daun) and the Gawai Bazaar – both to be held here.

As the host this year is the Iban community, the main cultural component will be from the Iban community together with the Dayak Cultural Foundation and Majlis Seni Sarawak, Uggah explained.

There will also be Beauty Queen Parade during the GawaiDayak Celebration 2023 (dinner) which includes winners of the Gawai 2023 Kumang/Dayung Sangon/Keligit competition that was held in various divisions.

Four representatives to be selected from each community will be showcasing the uniqueness and variety of traditional costumes from different ethnic groups.

To escort the beautiful ladies, six warriors have also been included to be part of the parade – two from each community who won the Keling/Dari Pagon/Belawan Gawai 2023).

Separately, the Gawai Parade 2023 (Niti Daun) will be held at the stretch starting from Tun Jugah Building until the Kuching Waterfront, covering a distance of 1.2 kilometres.

The parade is scheduled to take place at around 3.30pm on June 17 and is to be officiated by Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Uggah said the organising committee anticipates the participation of over 80 contingents, comprising approximately 2,500 individuals.

These contingents will consist of non-governmental organisations, Dayak cultural associations, Dayak community leaders, and Malaysian Armed Forces veterans.

Additionally, courageous Dayak individuals known as ‘Bujang Berani’ (braves) will also be taking part in the procession.

The Gawai Bazaar Festival 2023 is set to kick off on June 16 and ends on June 25.

It will be held at the MBKS Dewan Masyarakat compound at Jalan Padungan.

The festival will start at 5pm on the weekdays and at 11am on the weekends, and is set to end at 11pm daily.

Events lined up there include Dayak cultural art performances (Malam Kesenian Suku Kaum Dayak – Iban, Orang Ulu, Bidayuh), live bands performances, Kumang and Keling contests, talent shows (Gawai Idol), and performances by local artistes, among others.

The organising committee is targeting 200 stalls (100 non-halal food stalls, 50 halal stalls, and 30 handicrafts and 20 other stalls).

“We are inviting the public to come to the bazaar to support the local economy while enjoying the Gawai festive mood. This festival provides an opportunity for those in the food and beverage business to make a side income,” said Uggah.

The Gawai Bazaar Festival will be launched in the evening, around 7pm to 9pm on June 18.

The organising committee is expecting over 500 to turn up for the launching ceremony, said Uggah.

For application to participate in the bazaar, detailed information and clarification, those interested are to contact 019-838 2015 (Bobby Kinyang on food and beverage stalls) and 082-245 652 (Dennis Lang/Reynold/Tandang Matu on handicraft stalls).

In a separate press statement, Uggah said the theme for this year’s Gawai Celebration shall be Segulai Sejalai (Together in Unity) because the state emphasises on the importance of unity among the various communities in Sarawak.

“Through unity we will be able to realise the state’s effort to recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Together we can create synergy to implement the Post-Covid Development Action Plans 2030 and achieve the state’s vision of economic prosperity, social inclusivity and ensuring environmental sustainability.

“On behalf of the Dayak community, I would like to express my thanks to the Sarawak State Government for the grant given to the organising committee to make this celebration possible.

“Additionally, the Committee has also received contributions from the federal Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia and the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak. We wish to express our heartfelt thanks for this support from both ministries.

“Not forgetting, special thanks also to the various government agencies and non-governmental organisations who have in one way or another contributed ideas, manpower and resources towards making this event a success,” he said.