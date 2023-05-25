Predawn fire destroys house at Kpg Ulu Pakan in Bintangor

SIBU (May 25): A two-storey house at Kampung Ulu Pakan in Bintangor was destroyed in a predawn fire today.

Bintangor Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Nicholas Belulin, in a statement, said the residents of the house were not at home during the incident.

Nicholas said they were notified about the incident at 2.36am and 15 firefighters from Bintangor and Sarikei fire stations were deployed to the scene.

“The firefighters faced difficulty in getting to the scene as the fire engines could not pass through the narrow road. They were subsequently transported to the scene by the villagers,” he added.

According to Nicholas, the semi-permanent house was already destroyed upon the firefighters’ arrival.

He said the firefighters proceeded to extinguish the fire using water sourced from a nearby river.

“The fire was put under control at 5.20am and was completely extinguished at 5.25am, he added.

After ensuring that the situation was safe, the firefighters ended the operation.

The cause of the fire and the totally losses suffered are yet to be ascertained.