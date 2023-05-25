Putrajaya: RM7.4 mln spent so far for Anwar’s ‘Malaysia Madani’ campaign

KUALA LUMPUR (May 15): The federal government revealed today that it has spent RM7.4 million so far for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s “Malaysia Madani” campaign has been RM7.4 million.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Task Force) Datuk Armizan Ali said in a Parliamentary written reply that the bulk of the fund was spent on advertising, especially billboards.

“The latest cost of expenditure for Malaysia Madani programmes, including advertising and promotion is RM7.4 million. A large part of this allocation, especially the cost of installing billboards, used the allocation of the (that was approved by) previous administration,” he said.

He also said that the money spent by the current government was minuscule compared to the previous administration’s campaign dubbed “Keluarga Malaysia Aspiration Tour” led by former prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri.

“In comparison, the amount of expenditure that has been allocated for national agenda promotion efforts such as the Keluarga Malaysia Aspirations Tour is as much as RM62 million,” he said.

He was responding to a question from Perikatan Nasional (PN) Kuala Kangsar MP Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid who asked the prime minister to state the breakdown of expenses that have been spent so far for the purpose of promoting and advertising the Malaysia Madani brand throughout the country.

Last month, it was reported that Anwar had ordered an immediate stop to the installation of new billboards displaying his face and the “Malaysia Madani” slogan using government allocations.

The prime minister said he did not give any approval for the works and wants the allocation to be used for other things that benefit the public. However, he said the billboards that have been put up can be maintained.

In launching his new reform plan in January called “Membangun Negara Madani” (Developing a Madani Nation), the prime minister said he wants to foster a new mindset among Malaysians for an equitable share of the nation’s wealth regardless of their ethnic, religious, political and social class demographics.

Anwar said the “Madani” concept comprises six tentpoles translated from the original “SCRIPT” in English: sustainability, care and compassion, respect, innovation, prosperity and trust. – Malay Mail