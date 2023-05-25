RM900,000 beer smuggling bid foiled in Beaufort

KOTA KINABALU (May 25): Marine Operation Force (MOF) on Wednesday detained three men for attempting to smuggle RM900,000 worth of beer at Kampung Bintuka in Beaufort.

MOF Regional 4 Commander Assistant Commissioner Ahmad Ariffin said the undeclared beer were confiscated from an unnumbered house following a tip-off of a smuggling activity in the area.

Three men, aged 24 and 30, were detained during the 4.30pm raid, he said.

Ahmad said investigation revealed that the beer were smuggled from Labuan for the local market.

The beer and the three suspects were taken to the Beaufort police headquarters for further investigation, said Ahmad.