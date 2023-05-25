Sandakan plans to get water from Kinabatangan River

KOTA KINABALU (May 25): The State Government plans to channel water from the Kinabatangan River to Sandakan as a long-term solution to the water supply problem in the district.

Deputy Chief Minister cum Public Works Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya said the salty water situation in Sandakan had improved but the State Government required support from its federal counterpart to implement a long-term solution, including to obtain water from Kinabatangan River.

The minister said the Water Department tests the water quality at Segaliud water treatment plant daily for chloride and causes of the salty taste to ensure the water is safe for consumption.

He disclosed this to a delegation from Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) led by president Datuk Chin Su Phin.

Chin has raised issues pertaining to the maintenance of water, electricity and road infrastructure in Sabah to Shahelmey with hopes that the State Government will rectify the problems as soon as possible.

Chin, along with LDP deputy president Datuk Yong Wui Chung, secretary general Datuk Chin Shu Ying, vice presidents Datuk Peter Chin and Sim Fui, paid a courtesy call on Shahelmey to convey problems related to water supply, frequent power disruptions, salty water in Sandakan and road maintenance issues.

The leaders have urged the minister and State Government to look into the livelihood issues and resolve them as soon as possible.

In response, Shahelmey said the government is doing their best to tackle these issues and will look into power generation from multiple perspectives, including whether to reconsider coal power.