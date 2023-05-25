Sarawak Premier receives courtesy call from Indonesian ambassador

MIRI (May 25): Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg received a courtesy call from Indonesia’s ambassador to Malaysia, Hermono, at the Premier’s office in Kuching yesterday morning.

Met by the press at the end of the visit, Hermono said the meeting with Abang Johari was to strengthen the long-established ties between the governments of Indonesia and Sarawak.

“With Indonesia shifting its capital to Borneo in the near future, Sarawak is seen as having the potential to establish economic cooperation with Kalimantan in terms of energy, food and, most importantly, carbon trading,” he said.

Hermono disclosed that there will be follow-up actions regarding carbon trading, adding that he hopes this cooperation will bring economic benefits for both parties.

Also present during the courtesy call were Deputy Minister for Energy and Environmental Sustainability Dr Hazland Abang Hipni; Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia in Kuching, Raden Sigit Witjaksono; Economic Consul of the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Kuala Lumpur, Hendra P. Iskandar; and Economic Consul of the Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia in Kuching, T. Satrio Nugroho.