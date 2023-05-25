Sarawak Premier to lead Merdeka Ride convoy June 10

MIRI (May 25): Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg will lead the Merdeka Ride convoy from Miri to Bintulu on June 10.

Miri Division Resident Jamalie Busri, in a statement said some 60 high-powered motorcycle riders from local motoring clubs and the division’s convoy team will accompany the Premier.

The convoy, held in conjunction with Sarawak’s 60th Merdeka anniversary, is scheduled to be flagged-off at 10am at the Miri City Stadium.

“The state-wide Merdeka Ride will kick off in Lawas, the northern district of the state this Sunday (May 28) and thereafter to Limbang district,” said Jamalie after chairing the celebration’s committee meeting here today.

“The Merdeka Ride convoy will head to Miri on May 29, and Sarawak Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin will be on hand to welcome them.

From Miri, the convoy will head to Subis on June 5, Beluru and Telang Usan on June 6 and Marudi on June 7, he noted.

“They will stop over at Bungai Beach to attend a programme with the Subis District community, before proceeding to Nyalau in Bintulu Division.

On June 10, the Premier will officiate at the Digital Exhibition at Miri Indoor Stadium, he said.

The Miri divisional level Sarawak Merdeka 60th anniversary celebrations will take place from May 29 until June 11.

Nightly cultural performances, sales booth, dart competition, armed forces exhibition, health screenings and programmes by the Sarawak X-tive are among the activities to be held from June 9 to June 11, he said.

“Apart from instilling the patriotism spirit and love for the country, we hope to boost local tourism with the hosting of this event,” said Jamalie.