Serial sexual offender sent to Henry Gurney School until age 21

KUCHING (May 25): The Magistrates’ Court here today ordered a 19-year-old serial sexual offender to be detained at Henry Gurney School here until the age of 21.

The order was issued by magistrates Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali and Zubaidah Sharkawi separately following a review of the youth’s social report from the Welfare Department.

The youth had on April 19 pleaded guilty to four charges of insult of modesty; one charge of outrage of modesty; and one charge of criminal trespass.

He was charged under Section 509 of the Penal Code for insulting the modesty of four women, aged between 20 and 25, by flashing his private part at them.

The offences took place at four different locations between 7.30pm and 10.30pm in December 2022, and in March and April this year.

He was also charged under Section 354 of the Penal Code for outraging the modesty of a woman by touching her private part at a shop house in MJC Batu Kawa at around 7.30pm on April 8, 2023.

For the criminal trespass charge framed under Section 447 of the Penal Code, the accused was charged with entering the house of a man at Taman Kong Tiong, Jalan Stephen Yong at around 10.30pm on Dec 6, 2022.

The cases were prosecuted separately by Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang, Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin and Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad, while the teen was unrepresented.