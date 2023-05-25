Sibu MP Service Centre to host sale on subsidised cooking gas this Saturday

SIBU (May 25): Sibu MP Oscar Ling’s Service Centre has initiated the cooking gas subsidy scheme in connection with the Gawai celebration, whereby a total of 500 cylinders will be provided on sales at RM20 each.

Sibu MP Oscar Ling said the subsidy under the scheme will be made available to the public at an event to be held at JKR Jetty, Sungai Bidut from 7.30am to 11am this Saturday, May 27.

“A total of 500 cylinders of cooking gas will be available for sale at RM20 per tank during the event, much lower than its market price of RM32,” said Ling in a statement yesterday.

“To avoid disappointment, do come early for the event and remember to bring the empty gas tank in exchange for the new gas tank,” he said, adding that the subsidy will be on a first come first served basis.

The initiative, he said, is a testimony of Democratic Action Party’s (DAP) commitment and determination to serve the people.

“With Gawai Dayak celebration just around the corner, it is hoped that the subsidies will help alleviate financial burden of the people, especially those in the longhouses and who are celebrating the festival.

“Members of the public can also go to my Facebook page as any activities’ announcement meant for the welfare of the people will be announced through the social media platform,” said Ling.