Sibu trader loses over RM324,000 to investment fraud on Facebook

SIBU (May 25): A trader here was made RM324,201.05 poorer after falling for an investment fraud he found on Facebook.

According to Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili, the man who is in his 50s was browsing Facebook and stumbled across a stock investment advertisement offering returns of up to 50 per cent.

“The victim then sent a WhatsApp message to a number listed on the advertisement, and was instructed to complete a ‘DCMA Trading’ application form.

“Between April 18 and May 12, 2023, the victim made payments amounting to RM 324,201.05 in 11 transactions to three local bank accounts.

“The victim became suspicious and realised that he had been deceived after failing to withdraw the profit he was promised before he was blocked (by the suspect in social media).

“Until a report was made on May 24, the victim did not receive any returns and profit as promised,” said Zulkipli in a statement today, adding that the case is being investigated under section 420 of the Penal Code.

He advised the public to check first before committing to any investment schemes found online to avoid becoming a fraud victim.

“In addition, the public is advised to be careful with offers of profit or high returns and to check the status of an investment with Bank Negara Malaysia first so as not to be deceived,” he added.

For advice or further information, contact the National Scam Response Center (NSRC) at 997 or follow Facebook pages @CyberCrimeAlertRMP and @JSJKPDRM.

Also, the public can check the validity of bank accounts and phone numbers via the website http://ccid.rmp.gov.my/semakmule/.