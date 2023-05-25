State-level road safety campaign in conjunction with Gawai Dayak launched in Kuching

KUCHING (May 25): The police yesterday launched the state-level road safety campaign in conjunction with Gawai Dayak celebration.

Sarawak Commissioner of Police Datuk Mohd Azman Mohd Sapri said the campaign is meant to emphasise the importance of road safety among the public.

“We have read and seen many fatal accidents which can reach up to the hundreds each year. This is sad as people have lost their child, their wife and even their husband in these accidents,” said Azman during the launch at Mile 6 (Kuching-Serian road) Farley Mall.

His text of speech was read by Deputy Police Commissioner Dato Mancha Ata.

“This is why I call on all of you to understand the deep impact caused by fatal accidents,” said Azman, adding that the highest contributors of road accidents based on statistics were driver’s own behaviour and negligence.

He said 6,690 accidents were recorded in the first four months of this year, compared to 5,938 cases in the same period last year, an increase of 752 cases or 12.7 per cent.

“Despite all of the campaigns that have been held, our drivers still refuse to change their behaviour on the road as reflected by the increasing number of road accidents,” he added.

He also said during the Gawai Dayak celebration last year, the police recorded 423 accidents, which is an increase by 221 cases from the figure in previous year.

“Fatal accidents during celebration have also increased from 18 deaths compared to only seven in 2021,” he added.

Azman said the police would be conducting a special traffic operation from May 29 to June 4 at all hotspots in the state.

These hotspots, he added, had been identified to have high volume of traffic, and police personnel would be deployed there to control the flow of traffic.

Besides road safety, Azman also reminded homeowners to secure their homes before leaving for their hometowns or villages to celebrate Gawai.

“Please inform the nearest police station the dates when you leave your house or download the police’s Volunteer Smart Phone or VSP app on your phone,” he added.

The police would also increase their patrols in neigbourhoods on their patrol cars and motorcycles.

“Based on our statistics, there were 259 house break-in cases reported in the first four months of this year compared to 300 in the same period last year,” he added.

Road Transport Department Sarawak director Norizan Jili and various heads of departments from the Sarawak Police Contingent, district police chiefs and Farley manager Eiyen Lau were also present at the event.