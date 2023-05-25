S’wak Premier Dept: Unifor does not fund schools under SDA’s purview

KUCHING (May 25): The Sarawak Premier’s Department has clarified that the state’s Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) does not fund schools under the purview of the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA).

A spokesman from the department said schools under SDA are private schools that are not registered with the Federation of Christian Mission Schools Malaysia.

They are found to not meet the criteria to be considered in the application for mission school funding through Unifor, he added.

The clarification was issued following a report in The Borneo Post today that SDA private schools will be assisted under the Unifor scheme for mission schools.