Three killed after head-on crash in Jln Sri Aman-Engkilili

KUCHING (May 25): Three people died while another was gravely injured after the car they were in collided with another near Kuari Maruk, Jalan Sri Aman – Engkilili around 6.30pm today.

According to witnesses, the car was heading towards Sri Aman from Sibu when it collided with a Malaysian Royal Army registered car.

The male driver of the private car and two passengers were killed at the scene while another passenger was injured.

Three occupants in the Malaysian Royal Army car were said to be injured and were taken to a medical facility for treatment.

Rescuers from the Sri Aman Fire and Rescue station were called to the scene.

At the time of writing, the severity of their injuries could not be determined.