Uggah: RM1.5 bln for each of 9 regional development agencies in S’wak

KUCHING (May 15): The Sarawak government has provided a development fund of RM1.5 billion each to nine regional development agencies in the state recently, said Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

The nine agencies are Highland Development Agency (HDA), Upper Rajang Development Agency (Urda), Northern Region Development Agency (NRDA), Integrated Regional Samarahan Development Agency (Irsda), Sri Aman Development Agency (Sada), Betong Division Development Agency (BDDA), Rajang Delta Development Agency (Radda), Rascom Area Development Agency(Rada) and the Greater Kuching Coordinated Development Agency (GKCDA).

According to the Deputy Premier, the funds are provided to the agencies so that they can take care of all the communities in every corner of the state.

“HDA for example oversees the development of an area where the Orang Ulu are predominant while Urda oversees the development in an area where the Iban are predominant.

“These agencies will oversee the areas where the various people of Sarawak are predominant such as Malay, Melanau, Chinese, Bidayuh and others all over the state,” he said during the national-level Unity Week closing ceremony today.

He pointed out that providing a development fund of RM1.5 billion each to the nine regional agencies is the government’s new approach to ensure that development can be coordinated more effectively and accelerate development, especially in terms of infrastructure.

He also said such move is proof of the inclusive policy of Sarawak’s Gabungan Parti Sarawak leadership to ensure all the people regardless of race and region benefit from the development projects of the government.

On a related matter, Uggah said that the Sarawak government is always trying to unite the people and one of the pillars of the state’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 is social inclusivity.

“All development programmes by the state government should benefit everyone. Several development programmes in Sarawak are being worked on to determine the policy of social inclusivity implemented, not just rhetoric,” he said.

Hence, he said that the government’s role is very critical, because it must have in place the right policy and programmes to ensure its role is neither divisive nor sparking conflicts among groups.

In this respect, he described Sarawak’s tagline of Unity in Diversity as uniquely Sarawak because the state believes that unity and integration are among the main pillars to achieve political stability, economic sustainability and social harmony in line with the aspirations of its PCDS 2030.

Uggah was officiating at the closing ceremony of the week-long national-level Unity Week at the Kuching Waterfront.

Among those present were Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah and other officials.