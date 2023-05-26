14-year-old Balingian boy sent to reform school for stealing motorcycle

KUCHING (May 26): The Magistrates’ Court here today sent a 14-year-old boy to Henry Gurney School for a period of three years for stealing a motorcycle belonging to a 59-year-old man.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar convicted the young offender from Balingian on his own guilty plea, after reviewing his probation report presented by the Welfare Department.

The boy was charged under Section 379A of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term of up to seven years, or a fine, upon conviction.

He committed the offence at a building near Jalan Haji Taha here around 11.30am on April 7, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, the motorcycle owner, who had parked his vehicle at the five-footway of the building, found that it was missing.

A police report was lodged and the investigation led to the teenager’s arrest on the same day around 4.50pm.

Prior to the arrest, police had conducted a patrol and found the boy riding the motorcycle at Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg area in a suspicious manner.

When police detained him, a check on the motorcycle found that its chassis and engine number matched those of the complainant’s lost vehicle.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case while the teen was unrepresented by legal counsel.