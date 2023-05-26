30,648 smoking violation notices issued last year, says Health deputy DG

IPOH (May 26): A total of 30,648 notices with compound value of RM7.6 million were issued nationwide for smoking in eateries last year, said Health deputy director-general (Public Health) Datuk Dr Norhayati Rusli.

She said Selangor had the highest number of violations with 6,414 notices issued followed by Johor (3,095), Pahang (2,935), Perak (2,808) and Penang (2,725).

For the first four months of this year, she said a total of 14,872 smoking violation notices in food premises were issued involving a compound value of RM3.72 million.

“The operations which were carried out in hotspot areas throughout the country including eateries, public transport, bus stops, government premises, shopping complexes, public toilets, entertainment centres, clinics or hospitals as well as rest and service areas,” she said.

She spoke to reporters after participating in the Integrated Mega Operation for the enforcement of the Control of Tobacco Product Regulations 2004 here last night.

Dr Norhayati said 424 notices under Section 32B of the Food Act 1983 were issued during the operation involving offences under Rule 11 namely 202 notices at eateries, shopping complexes (108), public transport (34) and government premises (28). — Bernama