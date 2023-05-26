50 MMA fighters to battle in Kuching for tickets to TFC1 in Thailand

KUCHING (May 25): A Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) qualifying event called the ‘Road To Thailand Fighting Championship 1’ MMA Fighting Championship will be held at MMA Sports Hub, Boulevard Shopping Mall this Saturday where 50 athletes will be fighting for tickets to TFC1 in Thailand.

Event organiser Tsan Nieng Khai, who is Sarawak Mixed Martial Arts Association president, said this is the first of its kind organised in Kuching.

It is sanctioned by Malaysia Mixed Martial Arts Association, Sarawak Mixed Martial Arts Association, and ISKA Borneo.

“This is going to be an exciting affair with top athletes from the US, UK, France, Russia, New Zealand, Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia (Sarawak, Sabah, and Peninsular Malaysia) will engage in more than 20 bouts.

“Many Sarawakians will be in action against the world in the various categories such as boxing, kickboxing and mixed martial arts, with the fights commencing at 12.30pm and ending at 9pm,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

“We are going to sign a Memorandum Of Understanding tomorrow with Thailand Fighting Championship, MUSAR (UN) for medical support, ISKA Borneo for future SEA Games and DJI for aerial video support.”

He added the weigh-in of the athletes will be today.

Tsan who was the national heavyweight champion 2018, as well as IMMAF ranked No. 188, and SEA No. 1 in 2019.

For more information, contact Tsan on 019-8199799.