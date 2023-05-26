Vicar: St Basil’s Parish Centre project in Bt Kawa on schedule

KUCHING (May 26): The St Basil’s Parish Centre project is on schedule and expected to be completed by August 2024, said vicar Archdeacon Jose Jul Endru.

He said the RM6.2 million project is currently at the piling stage, and will proceed to the foundation stage soon.

The Sarawak government had given RM1.4 million for the project under the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor), he added.

Meanwhile, speaking at the earth-breaking ceremony of the project, Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian said the state government cares for the needs of all places of worship in the state and is committed to maintaining the unity and harmony amongst all races and religions.

He said the St Basil’s Parish Centre project is necessary in view of the growing community in Batu Kawa.

The project site’s blessing ceremony was performed by the Bishop of Kuching and Brunei Darussalam, Right Reverend Datuk Danald Jute.

Present were Unifor director Datu Jack Aman Luat and Batu Kitang assemblyman Cr Lo Khere Chiang.