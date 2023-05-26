Catch free movies at Le French Festival 2023 at GSC CityONE Kuching

KUCHING (May 26): Le French Festival (LeFF) will be making its Sarawak debut from June 21 to 25, 2023 at GSC CityONE Megamall here.

Movie goers will have plenty to look out for with 15 French movies lined up, comprising comedies, thrillers, dramas, romance and many other genres.

One of the flagship movies is an adaptation of ‘The Three Musketeers’ by Alexandre Dumas, a milestone in French literature and cloak-and-dagger novels.

After a very successful kick-off in France, the Malaysian release will be the film’s Asian premiere.

Movie goers can get a free ticket to watch the films using the promo code ‘Borneo Post: FFFKCM000006E’.

The redemption period is from May 25 to June 25 from noon onwards via GSC ticketing kiosks, GSC e-payment at www.gsc.com.my, or the GSC mobile app, on a first come, first served basis.

The promo code must be redeemed at the ‘Payment Mode’ page. After choosing payment mode, check the ‘Do you have a Promo Code?’ box, then key in the code and click ‘Submit’. Terms and conditions apply.

For more information, visit https://www.alliancefrancaise.org.my/le-french-festival/.