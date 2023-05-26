CP: Safety, security in Siniawan set to improve with new police station

BAU (May 26): The new Siniawan police station will further enhance safety and security as well as foster a closer relationship between law enforcement and the community, said Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri.

The Sarawak police commissioner said construction on the new police station, costing some RM500,000, started on Feb 1, 2020 and was completed on Jan 25, 2022.

“This police station will be manned by eight police personnel led by a sergeant,” he told a press conference after the station’s official opening today.

He said the police station measuring 101 square metres is about 9km from the Bau District police headquarters on a plot measuring around 1,049 square metres.

The new police station will cater to 17 villages and two townships within its vicinity, he said.

Mohd Azman pointed out the old police station, built in 1937, has seen a colourful history throughout the years since the Brooke era, Japanese occupation, British rule, and now under Malaysia.

He revealed the crime index in Bau from January to April this year saw an increase of nine cases to 24 cases compared to 15 cases during the same period last year.

For Sarawak overall, the crime index saw a decrease in the first four months of this year.

“Between that period, the police have recorded at total of 1,107 cases which is a decrease of 132 cases within the same period last year,” said Mohd Azman.

He stressed safety and public order in Sarawak are well under control and the police will continue to give their best.

He added police will do their best to ensure the Gawai Dayak and Sarawak Day celebrations are held smoothly.

Among those present at the event were Sarawak deputy police commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata, Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh, Bau district police chief DSP Poge Nyaon, and Bau District officer Constantine Gerald David Jonas.