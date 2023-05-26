Dr Sim: Action plan to transform Padawan into clean, green, livable city

KUCHING (May 26): The formulation of Green City Action Plan (GCAP) will help to transform Padawan into a clean, green, and livable “city”, said Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He said with Padawan being selected for the implementation of the BIMP-EAGA’s Green Cities Initiative, a project supported by Asian Development Bank (ADB), the Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) now must prepare itself with a sustainable urbanisation plan to minimise rapid development in the area.

He also said formulating the green action plan is necessary to help the council to identify constraints, gaps and opportunities in responding to complex urbanisation challenges.

“The formulation of the GCAP will result in programmes and initiatives for MPP that will help minimise harmful effects of human activities on the environment while still preserving the natural environment and its resources.

“The GCAP shall also guide both the council and the authorities to develop and implement green city action plans aimed at enhancing the quality of life of the people,” he said when launching the GCAP Building Workshop for the council here today.

Dr Sim also highlighted the importance of formulating a comprehensive urbanisation plan for cities.

He said addressing challenges was vital for Sarawak as it strives towards sustainable development by 2030.

“The Sarawak government is implementing various measures under PCDS (Post Covid-19 Development Strategy) 2030 to stimulate the economy, increase our productivity and to be competitive in the global market.

“We are intensifying the implementation of infrastructure projects to ensure better connectivity, facilitate trade and investment as well as enhancing the domestic economy,” he added.

Dr Sim added that MPP has seen tremendous growth in the development of properties.

According to him, 91 per cent of the properties in MPP jurisdiction were residential property.

He said between 2018 and 2022 the number of properties in the MPP has increased to 2,253 properties.

Meanwhile, a principal urban development specialist from ADB, Antonio Ressano, said the formulation of GCAP would be completed in March or April next year.

The GCAP project is part of BIMP-EAGA’s Green Cities Initiative (GCI), which seeks to enhance city management’s capacity in integrated planning and management of urban infrastructure.

It provides a framework for preparing a city-specific plan — the GCAP. The plan was developed with support from the Asian Development Bank.