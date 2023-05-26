Energy Commission issues notices to 10 electrical shops

KOTA KINABALU (May 26): The Energy Commission (EC) on Friday issued notices to 10 electrical shops for failure to place the SIRIM-ST labels on electrical appliances.

EC Director of Enforcement and Operations, Ir Md Zakuan Hj Ibrahim, said the 10 premises, located at a shopping complex here, were found to have been selling electrical appliances that have not been approved and without the SIRIM-ST safety labels and energy efficient rating in accordance with Regulations 97, 98, 101A and 109A of the Electricity Regulations 1994.

Md Zakuan said the inspection is EC’s second of such operations, together with SIRIM, to ensure electrical equipment in the market are safe for consumers.

“Sub-Regulation 101A(1) of the Electricity Regulations 1994 stated the responsibility of manufacturers and importers of electrical equipment to ensure that electrical equipment meets energy performance test standards, minimum energy performance standards and efficiency ratings.

“To date, EC has regulated and categoried 34 domestic electrical equipment and appliances, and nine electrical equipment that require Minimum Energy Performance Standard (MEPS) before a certificate of approval application is issued for manufacturing or import under Regulation 97 and 101A.

“The electrical equipment must also be labeled with the energy saving and safety label before it is being sold,” he said during the operation on Friday.

The nine electrical appliances are air conditioners, fans, refrigerators, televisions, lamps, washing machines, microwave ovens, rice cookers and freezers.

Md Zakuan advised the public to only purchase electrical equipment and appliances that have the SIRIM-ST label and the energy efficient label with a five-star rating to ensure maximum savings in electricity consumption which could save on consumer’s electricity bill.

He said any party who imports, manufactures or sells equipment which could endanger the end users or properties would be charged under Section 37(1) of the Act Electricity Supply Act 1990 which carries a fine of up to RM1 million or 10 years in jail or both if convicted.

Md Zakuan also urged the public to channel any complaints to EC directly through its Aduan ST application or call 03-8870 8800 or email: [email protected].