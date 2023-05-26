Former political opponents joining hands to resolve issues in Baram

MIRI (May 26): Baram MP Anyi Ngau and PKR Sarawak chairman Roland Engan recently sat down together in Kuala Lumpur to hammer out the issues of common interest in Baram for the federal government to tackle urgently.

Roland, who is also PKR Baram chairman, in a statement yesterday said they both strive to work together under the Unity Government to voice out the concern of the constituents of Baram parliamentary constituency, the second largest parliamentary constituency in Malaysia.

Both had contested against each other in the parliamentary elections for the Baram seat but are now on the same side in the ruling unity government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also PKR president.

The list of urgent issues they discussed included sustainable economic activities for the constituents, good road and telecommunication connectivity, stateless issues and other federal matters such as education, health, and treated water and 24-hour electricity supply in Baram.

“Moreover, all activities initiated by the federal departments or agencies must be inclusive, where all political parties under the unity government together with their members or supporters must be involved and participate together,” said Roland.

Roland also said he and the Baram MP (GPS-PDP) also exchanged notes on pending issues among the constituents which must be resolved amicably for a peaceful and friendly community.

“Both of them also want Baram to be the leading example on how the unity government’s policies are translated and impacted the grassroots in all parliamentary constituencies throughout Sarawak,” the statement also said.

Roland extended his ‘Selamat Hari Gawai’ wishes to the Dayak community celebrating the harvest festival on June 1.