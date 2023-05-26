Immigration Dept busts gay sex, massage services syndicate in KL

KUALA LUMPUR (May 26): The Immigration Department has successfully brought down a syndicate offering gay sex services with the arrest of six foreign men in a special operation in Cheras here on Tuesday.

Immigration director-general Datuk Ruslin Jusoh said the suspects, aged 26 to 36, who were working as masseurs and caretakers of the business premises, were arrested during the operation at 7.15pm by officers from the department’s intelligence and special operations division.

During the raid, there were seven local customers, he said, adding that investigations revealed that the syndicate offered gay sex services to customers in addition to massage services for men.

“They are believed to have been operating since last year, advertising special massage packages for men on social media apps like Whatsapp and Telegram.

“Those interested would need to contact the telephone number stated before being given the location of the premises,” he said in a statement here today.

Ruslin said the syndicate charged between RM200 and RM300 an hour based on the package chosen by customers and was believed to be raking in around RM650,000 from the illicit activities.

The foreigners, five Indonesian and one Myanmar national, were found to have committed various offenses, including not possessing travel documents, having expired social visit passes and abusing their passes and have been brought to the Putrajaya Immigration Detention Depot, he said, adding that the case was being investigated under the Immigration Act 1959/63 and the Immigration Regulations 1963.

The seven local men, 31 to 59, who were at the premises during the raid were issued notices to provide their statement to facilitate investigations, he said. – Bernama