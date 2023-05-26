In Miri, cobra attempts to join colleagues at offshore training centre

MIRI (May 26): Two colleagues at an offshore training centre at Jalan Cahaya here were joined by an ‘unregistered trainee’ in one of their training rooms this morning.

The colleagues had a terrible fright when they were greeted by a venomous cobra upon entering the room.

The Miri Civil Defence Force (APM) said it received a call for help at 9.31am.

“Upon arrival, one of them related to the team that they were checking the training room when they saw the cobra.

“Fearing for their safety, they called APM Miri for assistance to remove it,” said the statement.

APM personnel estimated the cobra was around one metre in length.

The snake-catchers took around seven minutes to capture the reptile.

The cobra was later released back into its natural habitat.